Jimmy Fallon Does His Best Cardi B Impression to Speak to Robert Irwin's Kookaburra

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 3, 2018 6:25 AM
Cardi B may have a few feathered fans.
Robert Irwin stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to introduce Jimmy Fallon to some animal friends. At one point, the 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin brought out a kookaburra named Cookie.
The Crocodile Hunter's son likened the bird's call to Cardi B's signature "okurrr." In attempt to get the bird to call out, Fallon started imitating the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's main phrase.
"He's very confused," Irwin said after hearing Fallon's impression.
Sadly, the bird remained silent.
"You know this one doesn't actually call out," Irwin said. "I just wanted you to get to do the noise."
In addition to introducing Fallon to the kookaburra Cookie, Irwin brought out baby pygmy goats named after the Friends cast, a capybara named Javier and an alligator named Curly. His mother, Terri Irwin, and sister, Bindi Irwin, also made a brief cameo.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Last week, the family remembered the Crocodile Hunter by attending a ceremony for his posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"[It was] such an amazing honor—a really true honor for us because he's one of the only conservationists honored on the Walk of Fame," the young conservationist told Fallon. "So, it's really great to continue his message and really keep his dream alive."
Watch the video to see the full interview and a few of the animal friends.
