The Latest on Where Bethenny Frankel Stands With Jill Zarin and Carole Radziwill From Real Housewives of New York City

Bethenny Frankel has experience with friendships taking a turn on camera, first with Jill Zarin in The Real Housewives of New York City season three and now with Carole Radziwill in RHONY season 10. However, it seems things with Jill have taken another turn—for the better.

Bethenny attended Bobby Zarin's funeral (which cameras rolled on) and seems to have reconnected with Jill following her husband's death.

"It's nice. She'll text me and we have a nice sort of interaction and it's clean, which is what I wanted it to be," Bethenny said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about keeping in touch with Jill.