Christina Aguilera Releases "Accelerate," Her First Lead Single in Six Years

Christina Aguilera is back.

To heavy fanfare Thursday morning, Aguilera dropped "Accelerate" with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz—her first lead single in six years. "Accelerate, c'mon babe / Pick up your speed / Stamina, fill me up / That's what I need," they sang and rapped in the chorus. "Another shot, you comin' home with me / F--k all these drugs, f--k all these clubs / What's wrong with me."

Aguilera also premiered the accompanying music video, directed by Zoey Grossman, on YouTube.

To celebrate her musical return, Aguilera mailed 14 autographed Polaroids to fans. In recent days, the pop star has also been teasing some of the visuals from the new era via social media. Her next album, Liberation, features 15 tracks and will be released June 15, per Amazon Music:

1. Liberation

2. Searching for Maria

3. Maria

4. Sick of Sittin'

5. Dreamers

6. Fall in Line (feat. Demi Lovato)

7. Right Moves (feat. Keida and Shenseea)

8. Like I Do

9. Deserve

10. Twice

11. I Don't Need It Anymore (Interlude)

12. Accelerate [Explicit] (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz)

13. Pipe

14. Masochist

15. Unless It's With You