The Hills' Doug Reinhardt's Wife Arrested on Domestic Violence Assault Charges

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 2, 2018 8:44 PM

Natalie Sutton, the wife of former The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, was arrested last weekend on a misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge in Paradise Valley, AZ., E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old reality star, who also gained notoriety for dating Paris Hilton, was attacked with his own metal crutches.

Paradise Valley Police told E! News, "Natalie Sutton was booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Ave. Jail on the early hours of April 28, 2018."

The information continued, "Her report indicates a class one misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class one misdemeanor charge for assault, both classified as domestic violence."

Sutton was released the same day. 

In Arizona, domestic violence cases are non-bondable. Those arrested for these offenses are required to see a judge for their initial appearance.

"As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton's violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time," Doug's attorney Marty Singer shared in a statement to E! News. 

The pair was married in October but E! News can confirm Doug filed for divorce on Monday. 

Previously, Doug dated Hilton and Amanda Bynes. In 2013, he was engaged to Allie Lutz.

Doug has also played baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles.

