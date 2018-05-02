The Originals Stars Sound Off on Telling Elijah's Story and His "Devastating" Choice

In the end, Elijah chose to stay with new fiancee Antoinette (Jaime Murray) and to build a new life, completely separate from his family, and Klaus headed back home alone to deal with the situation in New Orleans.

It was a beautiful yet somewhat heartbreaking end to a beautiful and heartbreaking episode, made all the more poignant by the fact that Morgan directed it.

"It was my favorite thing about the show, the family dynamic and certainly my relationship with Daniel and the relationship of Elijah and Klaus was very important to me," Morgan tells E! News. "So it felt really great to have someone I would regard as one of the best actors on the show was the center of the whole episode, and my good friend and we could kind of talk about it and collaborate on it from the beginning, because we have really similar taste, I think, Daniel and I, in terms of what we want the show to be, when we like it, when we feel it's at its best."

Gillies has similar compliments for Morgan...eventually.