John Legend to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 3, 2018

John Legend

It's about to be a good night! 

John Legend is set to perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, E! News can exclusively reveal. The singer-songwriter is fresh off last month's performance in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, and his latest hit "A Good Night" is full of feel-good energy. 

Legend joins a previously announced lineup of star-studded performers, which includes Camila CabelloDua LipaShawn Mendesand BTS. To add to the excitement, Ariana Grande will open the ceremony and Kelly Clarkson is hosting

Legend is awaiting the arrival of his second child with Chrissy Teigen, who we hope (at the very least) will live-tweet her hubby's performance if she's not attending!

Ahead of the show, check out the complete list of nominees here

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

