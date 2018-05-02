Riverdale Continues to Tease Us With Black Hood Possibilities

If there's a competition for TV's craziest show, we'd like to humbly submit Riverdale for consideration.

Tonight's episode was chock full of chaos, starting with the least interesting thing going on right now: the mayoral race.

Archie appeared to be campaigning for his dad, but he was really "staring into mens' eyes" to see if they were the Black Hood, with no luck so far.

Meanwhile, Betty was slowly developing a case for her father being the Black Hood (which is the thing that has always made the most sense), and she found some serious evidence with help from Cheryl. He was still paying for his "ShareBnB" and had a copy of that Nancy Drew book used to make the cipher only Betty could solve, but when Betty confronted him, he claimed the book was a birthday present for her and was shocked to hear that Cheryl was helping with her investigation.