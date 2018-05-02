Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Break Records During Tonight Show Takeover

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:55 PM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande's TV takeover ended with a bang bang.

Just hours after the "Side to Side" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, E! News has learned the episode became late-night's most social episode of the year.

Her appearance on Tuesday night's show earned more than three million total interactions.

As for what got fans and viewers talking throughout the evening, let's just say there were plenty of good moments to choose from.

During the episode, Ariana and Jimmy came together to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the 24-year-old singer's biggest hits.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Later on in the show, the pair would star in a sketch called "NBD" and compete in "Musical Genre Challenge." In addition, Ariana announced that her upcoming album titled Sweetener will be released July 20.

"Thanks to my bff @jimmyfallon for letting me co-host the show tonight and perform 'No Tears' for the first time on tv," she wrote on Twitter. "You're my favorite always and forever !"

Jimmy later wrote, "We love when you visit. More fun coming soon..."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Jimmy Fallon , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reflect on Their LIVE 1-Year Anniversary

Joseph Morgan, Eliza Taylor, The Originals, The 100

The Originals, The 100, and the Art of a Good Time Jump

Kiernan Shipka, THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

The First Official Look at Kiernan Shipka as Netflix's Sabrina Will Give You Chills

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Renewed for Season 3 on CBS All Access, Which Means Diane Lockhart Isn't Going Anywhere

Erika Girardi

Get Ready, Genoa City: Erika Girardi Is Returning to The Young and the Restless in a Major Way!

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

Will Pauley Perrette's Abby Die in Her Final NCIS Episode?

Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Backstory in "The Handmaid's Tale"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.