MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards just let out a resounding, "Wakanda forever!"

Nominations for the annual award ceremony were revealed Thursday, and Marvel blockbuster Black Panther comes out on top with seven nods. Netflix's Stranger Things follows close behind with six nominations.

This year's host, Tiffany Haddish, is nominated twice in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories for her performance in Girls' Trip. And like last year's show, the star-studded even will feature non-gendered categories.

Check out the complete list of nominees below: