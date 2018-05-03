MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 3, 2018 10:01 AM PDT
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards just let out a resounding, "Wakanda forever!"
Nominations for the annual award ceremony were revealed Thursday, and Marvel blockbuster Black Panther comes out on top with seven nods. Netflix's Stranger Things follows close behind with six nominations.
This year's host, Tiffany Haddish, is nominated twice in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories for her performance in Girls' Trip. And like last year's show, the star-studded even will feature non-gendered categories.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Netflix
Best Movie (Presented by Toyota)
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls' Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
Best Show
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae, Insecure
Maise Williams, Game of Thrones
The CW
Best Hero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT
Best Kiss
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One
KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis, IT
Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC
Best On-Screen Team
Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright
IT, Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas
Ready Player One, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe
Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink
Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip
Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright: Black Panther
Best Fight
Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer
Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon
Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke
Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth
Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers
Best Music Documentary
Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z's "Footnootes for 4:44"
The Defiant Ones
Best Reality Series
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul's Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
