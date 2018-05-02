Vanderpump Rules Cast Supports Lala Kent at Her Father’s Funeral

Snapchat
Lala Kent has the love and support of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules.
One week after the reality TV star announced the death of her father, Lala returned home to Salt Lake City, Utah for his memorial service on Thursday. According to social media photos, castmates Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute made the trip in honor of their close friend.
"Representing my pops today as we celebrate his life," Lala captioned a selfie wearing her dad's dress shirt and tie. "He was an epic human."
An obituary for Kent Rulon Burningham praised Lala's father as the "life of the party" whose "humor was contagious" and "always made everyone feel special."
Since initially opening up about his passing, Lala has reflected on how much their relationship meant to her.
"Your obituary came out today," she wrote on Instagram. "It becomes more and more real by the day. I refuse to accept it. You live on through me and everyone you came in contact with. You are a beautiful soul. I pray I can be just half the person you were and represented. May Wednesday come peacefully & be nothing but tears of joy and a celebration of my sweet, kindhearted dad. Rest in paradise with a glass of wine. Until we meet again."
The Vanderpump Rules family has faced tough personal battles recently. In December, Jax Taylor's father passed away after battling esophageal cancer.
