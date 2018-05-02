Vanderpump Rules Cast Supports Lala Kent at Her Father’s Funeral

Lala Kent has the love and support of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules.

One week after the reality TV star announced the death of her father, Lala returned home to Salt Lake City, Utah for his memorial service on Thursday. According to social media photos, castmates Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute made the trip in honor of their close friend.

"Representing my pops today as we celebrate his life," Lala captioned a selfie wearing her dad's dress shirt and tie. "He was an epic human."

An obituary for Kent Rulon Burningham praised Lala's father as the "life of the party" whose "humor was contagious" and "always made everyone feel special."