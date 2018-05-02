We Dare You Not to Cry Over David Beckham's Surprise Birthday Reunion With Son Brooklyn

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:20 PM
Grab the tissues, please!
It's a special day in the Beckham household as David Beckham turns 43 today. And as part of the big celebration, the family decided to head out for lunch even though Brooklyn Beckham wasn't in town—or so some thought.
In a video first captured by Victoria Beckham, fans around the world were treated to the exact moment Brooklyn decided to surprise dad in a restaurant. Brace yourselves for a very special moment.
"What are you doing here?" David asked while trying to hold back tears.
"Happy birthday!" Brooklyn shared while embracing his dad. "I just landed. Are you okay?"
Ummm, we're fine. We just have a few tears in our eyes.
"Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," David shared on Instagram after the fact. Victoria added, "Happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses."
As it turns out, this was only part of the family celebrations that started bright and early. As seen on David's Instagram Stories, all of his children gifted their dad with unique, heartfelt presents.
"You are the best dad in the world!" Romeo wrote in a card. "I hope you have the best day!"
Cruz opted for a card that featured a giant gorilla with the text, "Dad you the man."
As for Harper, she appeared to gift dad a special key chain that read, "Daddy's wine cellar. Love Harper! XOXO." Safe to say that in the Beckham household, it's family over everything!
