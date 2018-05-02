We Dare You Not to Cry Over David Beckham's Surprise Birthday Reunion With Son Brooklyn

Grab the tissues, please!

It's a special day in the Beckham household as David Beckham turns 43 today. And as part of the big celebration, the family decided to head out for lunch even though Brooklyn Beckham wasn't in town—or so some thought.

In a video first captured by Victoria Beckham, fans around the world were treated to the exact moment Brooklyn decided to surprise dad in a restaurant. Brace yourselves for a very special moment.

"What are you doing here?" David asked while trying to hold back tears.

"Happy birthday!" Brooklyn shared while embracing his dad. "I just landed. Are you okay?"