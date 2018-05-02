T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

Kanye West fired some major shots in recent days and is now under fire himself for his controversial pro-Trump tweets, yesterday's TMZ Live appearance and basically everything he's said in any way the past few weeks.

The tweet-happy rapper has definitely made more than a few foes for his statements—he's even gotten a "crip alert" after rapper Daz Dillinger encouraged members of the gang the Crips to "f--k Kanye up" in a video message, but there's one guy who's sticking by his side: T.I., who recently worked with him on the new collab "'Ye vs. the People."

Earlier today, the Atlanta rapper sat down for a lengthy interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show and talked about his own recent four-hour conversation with the Black Skinhead rapper, admitting while he doesn't agree with many of 'Ye's views, he's not ready to give up on him.