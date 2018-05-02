Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Hope for Meghan Markle's Future as a Royal

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:31 PM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The Quantico actress stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday to talk about the third season of her ABC show, as well as the upcoming royal wedding. Priyanka, who has been friends with Meghan for years, confirmed to radio host Jenny McCarthy that she will attend her pal's May 19 nuptials.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.

Jenny then told Priyanka she thinks Meghan was "born to be the wife of Prince Harry."

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trimmed Their Wedding Guest List

"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Priyanka replied. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on—was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that. "

When Jenny mentioned that Meghan has gotten some "flak" recently, Priyanka replied, "Some people always talk crap. Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate, roaches gonna rotate. Who cares? You do what you do!"

She then added, "Public people are also human beings. You know that better than anyone else that it hurts. Of course it hurts…"

Meghan and Harry are set to tie the knot in just a few short weeks at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham Instagram

We Dare You Not to Cry Over David Beckham's Surprise Birthday Reunion With Son Brooklyn

Kanye West, T.I.

T.I. Sounds off on Complex Relationship With Kanye West: ''He Kind of Needs a Translator''

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Felt Like "Foxy" Nickname Trapped Her in a Limbo: "The Real You Is Gone"

Bobby Jacobs

Amanda Stanton Is Dating Bobby Jacobs! 5 Things to Know About Him

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' New Converse Collection Is Very Miley Cyrus

Jeannie Mai Explains Her 17-Pound Weight Gain

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek Delivers Inspiring Message to Fans With Dyslexia

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.