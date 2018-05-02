James Van Der Beek Delivers Inspiring Message to Fans With Dyslexia

James Van Der Beek won't let a learning disorder stop his dreams from becoming a reality.

It's no secret that the actor has found huge success in and out of Hollywood after starring in Dawson's Creek, Mercy and more hit projects. But what some fans may not know is that the proud dad and husband is also dyslexic.

James decided to partner with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to end the stigma of mental health and learning disorders. In the process, he may have inspired a whole lot of fans with his personal story.

"You'd think that words wouldn't really be my thing and yet, they are. I have committed an entire career to writing them, to reading them out loud in front of people to memorizing them and reciting them back in front of many other people and if I could say one thing to my younger self, it would be have fun with it," he shared in a new video obtained by E! News. "You know you aren't stupid so don't ever believe for a second that you are."