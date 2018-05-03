How Stormi's Arrival Made Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Stronger Than Ever

To hear Kylie Jenner tell it, she's living her best life.

In the three months since welcoming daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, the reality star has battled sleep deprivation, baby blues and the guilt that overcomes her each time she leaves the newborn in the care of one of her two nannies to tend to her other baby, the multimillion dollar Kylie Cosmetics brand. "I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!'" she explained to sister Kim Kardashian, who recently interviewed her for ES Magazine, "and she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am."

But when her older sibling asked how she was handling the challenges that accompany the early days of motherhood, Kylie admitted she hadn't really faced many. "It's actually been the opposite for me," she said. "I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life."