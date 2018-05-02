Pamela Anderson Talks Julian Assange Relationship, Younger Boyfriend and New Life in France

From Playboy's 1990 Playmate of the Month, to Baywatch babe, to now international politico, Pamela Anderson proves she can do it all.

In a new interview, the 50-year-old Hollywood star opened up to the Hollywood Reporter about her relationships with powerful men in politics, her activism, and family matters. During the interview, the veteran playmate got frank about her much-talked-about relationship with controversial WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange.

"We talk about everything," the actress and model said about the influential hacker. She didn't reveal much on the nature of their relationship, but she did reveal that they met "years ago" when their mutual friend, punk designer Vivienne Westwood, introduced them to each other.

Anderson currently resides in the South of France with new boyfriend, French soccer star Adil Rami, 32, but the speculations on her relationship with the WikiLeaks creator haven't been put to rest.