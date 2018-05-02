Lea Michele Shares Emma Roberts and Darren Criss' Engagement News Reactions

Lea Michele has a lot to scream about!

The former Glee star got engaged at the beach over the weekend to boyfriend Zandy Reich and soon after the he popped the question, the big-voiced singer hopped on her phone to FaceTime some of her famous friends.

To share her big news, the 31-year-old hit up two sets of couples, alum Emma Roberts and Evan Peters (who are definitely back on), as well as Darren Criss and his fiancée Mia Swier, who got engaged in January after seven years of dating.

Michele, Roberts and Criss all starred in the short-lived FOX show Scream Queens, created and produced by Ryan Murphy.