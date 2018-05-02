The Real's Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Gained 17 Lbs. in Three Months

Now this is a #TransformationTuesday we can get behind!

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai shared a personal post on Instagram today, opening up about her recent weight gain and why she's OK with it. 

In the post, Mai shared before and after photos of herself posing in the same gold silk dress. In the photo on the left, she was "at a weight I've kept for 12 years, 103 lbs," she wrote, and in the photo on the right, she is 17 pounds heavier.

Mai detailed the pressure she put on herself to stay skinny, writing, "Staying 103 came from my self control to lose 'chubby' teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best 'thin.'"

She explained that as she's gotten older and experienced things "mentally and emotionally," she no longer wants her body to suffer from her controlling ways.

Due to "a new eating plan and training program," Mai is happier than ever and wrote that today, she is "truly loving all of me."

While she details some of her diet and exercise changes (eating clean protein, lifting weights), it's Mai's new focus on taking care of herself that is making all the difference.

"Not sure where I'm headed but I know I'm gonna look the best I've ever looked because I'm spending quality time on ME," she captioned her post.  

Mai also made it clear that she's not focused on a number on the scale.

"I don't have a weight goal," she wrote. "Just a promise to be as physically strong as I am mentally indestructible."

Mai has been hosting the popular talk show, The Real, alongside Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Tamera Mowry-Housley since 2013.

The co-hosts recently won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

