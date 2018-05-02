Inside Ciara's Year of "Life and Love": Russell Wilson's Daddy Skills, Her Kids' "Awesome" Bond and More

Aside from doting on their own kids, another important part of their lives that they share is their commitment to giving back. The couple, who preside over the Why Not You Foundation to benefit programs that deal with education, children's health and lifting families up out of poverty, regularly visit Seattle Children's Hospital and before brunch yesterday Ciara had been hanging out with fellow moms at Children's Bureau, a child abuse treatment and prevention center, in Los Angeles. She gifted them with family-friendly books and pieces from Pandora's Mother's Day Collection and sang songs with the kids.

"It has been a blessing to go on the mission with Russell for the Why Not You Foundation," Ciara said. Spending times with the families of children in the hospital, in particular, "has been very humbling. It just reminds you of why you do what you do. It puts things in perspective and it's a beautiful thing. We both really enjoy that and I think there's no greater feeling than knowing that you're actually making a difference in someone's life."

As for teaming with Pandora at Children's Bureau, Ciara, who became a brand ambassador for the jeweler earlier this year, said, "I think for anyone it feels good to be celebrated and to know that someone's thinking about you...Just to know that we're coming together to actually help and support these families to have the means that they need to simply survive, and for their kids to have a place to develop and grow, is really special and important. It's a blessing."