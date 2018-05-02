Tyler Henry Helps Give Jeannie Mai Closure About the Mysterious Death Her Uncle on Hollywood Medium

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 10:24 AM
It's never too late to find closure!
Jeannie Mai and her mom Olivia Mai sat down with Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium gave the two women a little more insight into Olivia's brother's mysterious death.
After Tyler looks at the picture they provided, Jeannie's mom gets visibly quiet and Jeannie has to comfort her. "Suddenly I feel sad looking at this picture," Olivia shares with her daughter.
"I just noticed a shift in my mom's energy and I'm checking in with her like, ‘Why are you so quiet? What's going on?'" Jeannie expresses to Tyler. "She just expressed that as she's looking at this, it's very hard for her to."
Tyler, being the sensitive people-lover that he is, completely understands her hesitation. "I just remember, in the middle of the night, shrill screaming," Jeannie shares about the night her uncle died. "Like absolutely just horrific screaming from my mom. The funeral and the whole process was a really traumatic time."
Even though it has been a while, the emotions are still pretty fresh for Jeannie and her family. "My mom went into a deep depression. Didn't eat, couldn't sleep and was just a zombie. I couldn't connect with her," she shares. "It really has effected the family and he was the heartbeat of the family."
Luckily for them, Tyler may have some deeper insight into his death. "There is something very odd about the way this happened as far as the passing itself," Tyler shares. "For some reason he's having me acknowledge basically that he does not feel like family would have had the immediate full answer of what happened at the time."
See the shocking moment in the clip above!
Watch Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Wednesdays at 9e|6p only on E!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?