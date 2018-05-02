Tyler Henry Helps Give Jeannie Mai Closure About the Mysterious Death Her Uncle on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 10:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's never too late to find closure! 

Jeannie Mai and her mom Olivia Mai sat down with Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium gave the two women a little more insight into Olivia's brother's mysterious death. 

After Tyler looks at the picture they provided, Jeannie's mom gets visibly quiet and Jeannie has to comfort her. "Suddenly I feel sad looking at this picture," Olivia shares with her daughter. 

"I just noticed a shift in my mom's energy and I'm checking in with her like, ‘Why are you so quiet? What's going on?'" Jeannie expresses to Tyler. "She just expressed that as she's looking at this, it's very hard for her to."

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Tyler, being the sensitive people-lover that he is, completely understands her hesitation. "I just remember, in the middle of the night, shrill screaming," Jeannie shares about the night her uncle died. "Like absolutely just horrific screaming from my mom. The funeral and the whole process was a really traumatic time."

Even though it has been a while, the emotions are still pretty fresh for Jeannie and her family. "My mom went into a deep depression. Didn't eat, couldn't sleep and was just a zombie. I couldn't connect with her," she shares. "It really has effected the family and he was the heartbeat of the family." 

Luckily for them, Tyler may have some deeper insight into his death. "There is something very odd about the way this happened as far as the passing itself," Tyler shares. "For some reason he's having me acknowledge basically that he does not feel like family would have had the immediate full answer of what happened at the time."

See the shocking moment in the clip above! 

Watch Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Wednesdays at 9e|6p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Hollywood Medium , Tyler Henry , Death , Top Stories
Latest News
Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.