J.K. Rowling Apologizes to Fans for Killing Off a Beloved Harry Potter Character

After breaking fans' hearts with the death of one incredibly beloved character all those years ago, J.K. Rowling is saying sorry.

On the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, the deadly war that breaks out between Lord Voldemort and his army and Harry Potter and his allies in The Deathly Hallows, Rowling has kept up the annual tradition of apologizing for characters who perished in the battle.

On Wednesday, the acclaimed author once again recognized the date with a Twitter apology to fans for arguably one of the saddest losses in the history of Hogwarts.