Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Very Sad" Blake Lively Unfollowed Him on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ryan Reynolds just lost one very special Instagram follower—his wife Blake Lively.

The actor joked about Lively unfollowing him during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy's Surgery.

"Yes, she did. I'm very sad about that," Reynolds quipped to host Smallzy. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from." 

He also joked about their daughters—James, 3, and Ines, 1—being too young to understand the social media shade.

"'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram,'" he said, pretending to deliver the news to his children. "My child would just fart and then walk away."

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

In addition to discussing his wife's social media habits, Reynolds talked about his new Marvel movie, Deadpool 2. He also did a little drawing in a segment for the radio show called "Sketching With Smallzy" in which Smallzy asked Reynolds if he could draw him like one of his "French girls" (à la the movie Titanic).

Watch the videos to see the interview. 

However, Reynolds shouldn't take Lively's decision to unfollow him too personally. Lively recently deleted all of her Instagram posts and only followed a few dozen accounts named Emily. Earlier today, she shared her first new post: a trailer for her new movie A Simple Favor. In the film, Lively plays a character named Emily.

Still, Reynolds and Lively have been known to troll each other on social media. After attending the New York premiere of A Quiet Place, Lively shared a picture of her and her hubby smiling at each other on the red carpet. She then captioned the photo, "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

Janet Mayer / Splash News

Reynolds also jokingly took a shot at the actress on her 30th birthday by cropping her out of a photo of the couple. Of course, Lively got her revenge by sharing a picture of Ryan Gosling on his big day.

Click here to see more of their best roasting moments.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.