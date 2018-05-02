Blake Lively's Disappearance Haunts Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 2, 2018 8:12 AM
With one click of a heel, we're already on the edge of our seats.
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have been keeping fans on their toes ever since press began for their first joint silver screen venture, A Simple Favor, the mystery thriller directed by Paul Feig due out in September. After Lively wiped her Instagram account mysteriously clean earlier this week—and left solely the curious question "What happened to Emily?..." on her bio—the film's missing subject has left the next visual clue in this plotline: a teaser trailer.
On Wednesday, the star posted the visual on Instagram and urged fans in the caption to put their sound up. The clip kicks off with Lively's chicly dressed character, Emily Nelson, elegantly emerging from her car in the rain with a loud click of her stiletto on the pavement.
Meanwhile, Kendrick's character Stephanie Ward looks on with concern as Nelson saunters toward her underneath an umbrella, her wide-brimmed hat fueling the feeling of mystery. As Ward describes her best friend as a "wonderful, elegant" person, we get flashes of Nelson putting the finishing touches on a martini, kissing a hunk and smiling in a near-Stepford wife way. There's something amiss in the air.
"Everybody has a dark side," Kendrick's character says in the background. "Some of us are better at hiding it than others."
Cue a quick montage of a perfectly stocked closet, cop cars, a load of a gun and a car crash and it's clear that the characters are up to something. Kendrick's character confirms our suspicions when she adds, "Five days ago Emily went missing...I'm realizing I don't know her as well as I thought I did."
Needless to say, Lively's finale smirk says it all.
"Emily, if you're out there we're all really worried," Kendrick's voice adds in a voiceover.
Unlike the title's suggestion, it doesn't seem like there will be anything simple about this movie—and we can't wait.
See for yourself in the teaser above!
