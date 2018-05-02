Takeaway Curry, Game of Thrones and Elaborate Disguises: The Young Royals' Life at Kensington Palace

When little brother Prince Harry announced his engagement last November, Prince William offered up the requisite platitudes.

"Very excited and delighted for them both," he said from a Helsinki charity event. "Wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time."

And while all that was true—he was thrilled that Harry had found his perfect princess in Meghan Markle, the royal couldn't resist a slight dig. Joked William, "For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge, and stop him scrounging over my food like he's done over the last few years."