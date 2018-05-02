Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gets Married in Las Vegas

Pumpkin is a married lady!

Reality star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, known to fans as one of Mama June's daughters, became a bride this week. The 18-year-old wed longtime beau Joshua Efird in Las Vegas Monday night, TMZ reported citing photos of the group. E! News can confirm a marriage license was issued for the couple last week in Nevada. According to TMZ, after tying the knot, the the groom, bride and her famous family—including younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson—headed to Buca di Beppo for dinner.

Efird reportedly popped the question back in 2016. While the couple waited to become Mr. and Mrs., they did celebrate different new titles late last year—mom and dad. In early December, Shannon gave birth to a daughter named Ella Grace Efird.

Welcoming their daughter also helped bring them further together. "They say [babies] change things, but honestly I think a kid is maybe what we needed in our relationship," she previously told Us Weekly. "We've become closer than any other time. We both help each other out. It's like it's a team thing now."