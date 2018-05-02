Sandra Bullock Talks Life With Bryan Randall and Her Kids

Sandra's boyfriend photographed Laila for the cover of People magazine in December 2015, which confirmed reports of her adoption. "He's a patient photographer who was working with three subjects who hate the camera," she says. Sandra had to keep Laila out of the public eye for months, until everything was finalized. That proved to be tricky, considering the level of interest in her life. "I had to figure out how to hide the kids' faces because there was a bounty on our heads," she says. "When you adopt a child, there's a placement period, and if something goes sideways, they have the right to take the child away. It's a tenuous, strenuous six months."

Whispers of Sandra's "secret adoption" nearly tore her family apart, she tells InStyle. At one point, the Oscar winner recalls, "We had an allergy scare that sent us to the ER, and we were followed by the paparazzi, so the word was out that I had another child. And everyone wanted photos. It was heartbreaking. Louis would hear a helicopter or drone, and he'd run to get his sister and drag her across the lawn and hide her under the trampoline. So poor Laila had PTSD. But it took the bounty off once we did those official photos. Everything's a learning experience."