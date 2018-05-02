Will Pauley Perrette's Abby Die in Her Final NCIS Episode?

Could the end of Pauley Perrette's time on NCIS really mean the end of Abby Sciuto's life? The Tuesday May 1 episode of the long-running drama kicked off Perrette's two-part exit from the drama and ended with a bang. Spoilers ahead!
"One Step Forward" ended with Perrette's character Abby and Duane Henry's Reeves being confronted by a mugger. Reeves handed over his belongings, but Abby offered to help the gun-wielding man instead of handing over her purse. The episode ended with a gunshot, which sent some NCIS fans into a panic. And the promo for the next new episode, "Two Steps Back," which airs May 8, didn't help things either.
"I know I let you down, Abbs. I said that I would always keep you safe," Mark Harmon's Gibbs says in the promo above.
It's not looking great for Abby.
Perrette announced she was leaving NCIS in October 2017. She posted a note on Twitter to get ahead of the news.
"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," she wrote. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do."
In an interview with TV Guide Magazine, Perrette said she had a feeling it was time to leave. "I believe in God and the universe so firmly, and it just suddenly became blindingly apparent that now was the time," she said. "After a lot of thought, I decided to announce it myself on Twitter because I didn't want it to be turned into anything 'shocking.' Abby leaving is more than a cheap TV ploy."
NCIS airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS. The network recently ordered a 16th season set to debut fall 2018.