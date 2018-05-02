Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Travis Scott on Birthday Beach Getaway

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 4:04 AM
Kylie Jenner can't stop spoiling birthday boy Travis Scott.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her embracing her beau during a beach getaway on Tuesday. The makeup mogul captioned the Instagram photo with a present emoji—hinting that the trip was just one of his many birthday presents. Later on in the day, the new mother posted more photos of her cuddled up to her boyfriend while on a yacht and the beach.
It looks like the couple will enjoy a little fun in the sun as a family, too. The new parents brought along their 3-month-old daughter Stormi.
Travis turned 26 on April 30; however, Kylie started the celebrations a little early. On Saturday, the 20-year-old reality star rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. so they could enjoy the park with just their family and friends. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods joined them for the celebration.
"Rented out Six Flags for baby's birthday," Kylie wrote. "They've never been."
During their time at the amusement park, the group members rode several rollercoasters—including Tatsu and Riddler's Revenge. They also enjoyed a birthday cake that resembled Kylie and Travis riding a rollercoaster with their 3-month-old daughter Stormi. The cake had the words AstroWorld written on the side. Six Flags Astroworld was a theme park in Travis' hometown of Houston that has since closed.
"I told them, I said, 'Make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,'" Kylie said in a video of the cake.
Let the birthday celebrations continue!
