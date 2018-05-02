Met Gala by the Numbers: $30,000 Tickets, $3.5 Million Jewelry and More

As Vogue's former editor-at-large, André Leon Talley, put it, the Met Gala is the "Super Bowl of Fashion."

Instead of fireworks and halftime shows, however, the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit spends its resources perfecting design aesthetics fit for the members of our pop culture high society. We're talking grand floral displays, lavish desserts and a sea of the most beautifully dressed people in the world—everyone wants to be a belle at this ball.

If you do receive an invitation from Anna Wintour, you'll have to pay the equivalent to a full year of college tuition to secure your spot, not to mention to lodging and beauty costs.