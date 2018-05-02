The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 3

Blessed be a season three.

Hulu has renewed its acclaimed yet horrifying dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale for a season three, just a few episodes into season two, the streaming service announced today, meaning the show will get to continue to explore the world beyond Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.

It's not a shocking announcement, given the fact that the show has done pretty well for itself, earning the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best drama and making Hulu the first streaming site to win an Outstanding Series Emmy.

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel all won Emmys for acting, and the show also took home awards for directing, writing, cinematography, and production design, so essentially this series has taken the TV world by storm.