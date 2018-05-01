Joe Jonas Admits It Would be "Dream" to Do a Duet With Kacey Musgraves

Giddyup!

While promoting his new collab with K-Swiss, DNCE singer Joe Jonas admitted to E! News that that's not the only team-up he'd be down to try. Could it be time for a country duet for the "Cake By the Ocean" singer? Maybe!

When asked if the singer, who just hit up the Stagecoach Music Festival with his brother Nick Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner over the weekend, had ever thought about doing a country collaboration, here's what he had to say: "I would love that. That would be amazing. I am a huge Kacey Musgraves fan. Doing a collaboration with her a duet would be a dream."