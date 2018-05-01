Watch Brad Pitt Return as The Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 1, 2018 6:52 PM

No matter where you live, the forecast calls for one A-list Hollywood actor.

Those preparing to watch The Jim Jefferies Show this evening are in for a special surprise when Brad Pitt makes an unexpected appearance.

In a sneak peek at the all-new episode, the War Machine star is ready to deliver the weather in his own signature style.

"Ok here it goes," he shared during the segment. "I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said ‘How's the weather down there?' because he's tall and I said, ‘The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.'"

"Didn't we fire you?" Jim asked before getting no response to the man in question.

Brad continued, "We've got sunshine in the west, the south, the east, and over here in the north the icecaps are melting and I am so, so scared. Jim?" So maybe not the brightest forecast we've seen this year. 

Viewers will remember when Brad first appeared as the gloomy, not-so-reliable weatherman during a segment in June 2017. His appearances became so popular that he's been asked back on several occasions.

Watch The Jim Jefferies Show airing Tuesday nights at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.

