Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Reveal the Best Parts About Working Together

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 1, 2018 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Some couples go to work to escape their spouses. Others go to work to collaborate with their spouses.

In the new movie Life of the Party, director Ben Falcone helped create a comedy about a middle-aged mother who returns to college after her husband calls for a divorce.

During the process, he got to work alongside his wife Melissa McCarthy who serves as both a writer and star of the film. So, what's it really like on set for this Hollywood couple?  

"It's ridiculous. It's like you get to go to work with your best friend. It's exactly how we met and we became such good friends because we loved doing this together," Melissa shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi at the film's premiere. "To get to do it on this kind of scale and still keep telling stories…it's a dream." 

Ben added, "It's the best thing I could ever imagine. It's the best."

Photos

Party Pics: Hollywood

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Another great person the duo loved working with was special guest Christina Aguilera. While you have to see the movie out May 11 to witness the singer's role in the project, Melissa assured fans that she was a great sport during filming.

"She's an awesome, awesome lady. First of all, we were like, 'Is she going to do it? Is she even going to talk to us?' And then when she agreed to do it, we were like oh my god!  We're about to go on stage and sing 'Fighter' with Christina," she recalled. "We were all covered in nerd goose bumps. When do you get to do something like that with Christina Aguilera?"

After working with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer in this film and Wilson Phillips during Bridesmaids, which other singers would Melissa love to work with?

"There are so many. I have such a long list," she confessed. "I'm just going to keep clicking them off."

During her red carpet appearance, Melissa also set the record straight on a possible sequel to Bridesmaids and The Heat. Watch the video above for her honest answers.

Life of the Party hits theatres everywhere on May 11.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , Movies , Couples , Interviews , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Inside Jessica Simpson's Picture-Perfect Mom Life

Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

Anna Faris Reveals Her Parenting Advice for Pregnant Overboard Co-Star Eva Longoria

Justin Timberlake, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hookup With?

Did Charlize Theron "Poop" On Her New Project?

Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian in Danger?

Tristan Thompson, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Tristan Thompson Is Starting His Own Athletic Apparel Line

Hollywood Celebrity Sex Confessions

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.