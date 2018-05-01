Anna Faris Reveals Her Parenting Advice for Pregnant Overboard Co-Star Eva Longoria

Anna Faris has one piece of parenting advice for her expecting co-star, Eva Longoria.

The BFFs hit the red carpet for the Overboard premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening, where they dished to E! News about Eva's pregnancy and what it was like filming the remake of the 1987 film.

When asked if she's given Eva any parenting tips, Anna told us, "I love it that you would assume that I would give good advice, in any capacity."

Anna, who shares a son with ex Chris Pratt, then joked that only piece of advice she's given to Eva is, "Don't do that again!"