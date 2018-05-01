See Enrique Iglesias' Unique Way of Carrying His Twin Babies

Enrique Iglesiasis finding fatherhood to be surreal.

The "El Baño" singer took to Instagram to gush over his newborn baby.

"I still can't believe...you're mine," Iglesias writes along with a photo of him holding one their new additions in a unique way.

The star and his girlfriend Anna Kournikova welcomed their twins at the end of last year. According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami.

The couple has been together for over 16 years and true to their low-key relationship style, the former tennis star's pregnancy was kept a secret until after the twins were born.