Why Prince Harry Will Wear a Wedding Ring—Unlike Prince William

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is quickly approaching!
In just over two weeks, the couple will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But before the May 19 nuptials, we're learning how Harry and Meghan's wedding will differ from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ceremony.
For one thing, a source tells E! News, Harry "does want to wear a wedding band," unlike his older brother William, who "prefers to go without" one.
Seven years ago, before William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, palace officials revealed that William had decided not to wear a wedding ring following the ceremony.
AP Photo
"It is simply down to personal preference," an aide said at the time, (via Daily Mail).
Penny Junor, the author of The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown, also told Vogue in 2017 that William "doesn't like jewelry."
Harry, on the other hand, has actually been spotted wearing matching jewelry with Meghan before. Back in 2016, the couple sported matching beaded bracelets.
As for Meghan's wedding ring, the insider confirms that the bride-to-be will wear a wedding ring made of the same type of Clogau-Welsh gold that was used for Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and Kate's wedding rings.
With 18 days left to go until the couple weds, another insider tells E! News that technical rehearsals have already started at St. George's Chapel. The objective is to make sure all the angles are correct for arrivals, the aisle and other elements.
These rehearsals take place without Harry and Meghan, but our insider tells us the duo will attend a rehearsal of their own at St. George's Chapel two days before they tie the knot.
Will you be watching the royal wedding? Sound off in the comments!