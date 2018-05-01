Zayn Malik Wants to Reconcile With Gigi Hadid, But She's "Hesitant"

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., May. 1, 2018 3:01 PM
Zayn's ready to be pillow talking again...
Days after photos emerged of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting their kiss on less than two months after the longtime couple called it quits, the singer is ready and willing to get his gal back and make it official, a source tells E! News.
A source tells E! News, "Zayn really wants to be with [Gigi] and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart."
However the insider says, "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."
The source says that the high-profile twosome "broke up because it wasn't working and nothing has really changed."
The insider says that the the supermodel "does love him, but she isn't completely sure this is where she wants to be right now."
Additionally, the two have no signs of slowing down their fast-paced careers and that was certainly a factor in their parting ways.
"They are both so busy with their careers and traveling the world. It makes it very difficult to be in a relationship," said the source.
And while this weekend's pics definitely make it seem like it's game-on for the former flames, the source says, "They aren't officially back together but they are talking and hanging out."
Another insider tells E! News that the former One Directioner "was going through a rough time" before the split.
"They both needed the space to clear their heads. Zayn reached out to Gigi after a week and they decided to see each other and see how things go," said the source. "No love was ever lost between them."
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
In March, Hadid posted about the break up on her social media.
"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general," she wrote. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for."
Hadid ended her post with the hopeful message: "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."
On March 13, Zayn confirmed the breakup on social media, writing, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul."
The British singer continued, "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."
Hadid and Malik first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 after the twosome were spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party together. The dating rumors only intensified after the music-maker dropped a sexy music video for his hit single "Pillowtalk", which starred Hadid. But the pair didn't go public until May 2016 when they made red carpet debut at the 2016 Met Gala.
The two took a brief break shortly after the gala but rekindled their romance that summer.
