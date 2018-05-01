Elsa Pataky Doesn't Know How Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Survived Amid His Blockbuster Fame

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 1, 2018 2:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Elsa Pataky, Vogue Australia

Vogue Australia/Nicole Bentley

While Elsa Pataky was getting used to calling Chris Hemsworth her husband, the world was getting used to calling him Thor. 

The actress was just five months into her marriage to the Australian star when he catapulted to blockbuster fame as the face of the Marvel Comics character in 2011. As Pataky recalled to Vogue Australia, the swift shift in her husband's career was one they faced together. 

"In the beginning it was beautiful—when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too," she told the magazine. "Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing—we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that."

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

Elsa Pataky, Vogue Australia

Vogue Australia/Nicole Bentley

However, having married after less than a year together and welcoming their first child, daughter India Rose, less than two years after, their relationship was evolving just as quickly as Hemsworth's Hollywood status.

"We did everything very quickly—I don't know how we survived as a couple," she told Vogue Australia candidly. "We were married and then a year after we had kids."

Still, as their nearly-decade long marriage has proven, they were capable of withstanding any hurdles along the way. "It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

Now the parents of three together, Pataky and Hemsworth have found some solace away from the Hollywood noise in the actor's native Australia, where they currently reside permanently. 

As they continue to forge ahead in their unique life together, they have some special role models to inspire them in the marriage department. 

"I think our years together have been great. Every marriage has ups and downs—it's constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever," she noted. "Chris's parents have been together all their lives, and that's such a beautiful thing, and their families are so close."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Elsa Pataky , Chris Hemsworth , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West

Kanye West Surrounds Himself With Bodyguards Amid Crip Gang Threat

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Ashley Graham Goes Unedited in Sexy Swimsuit Campaign Photos

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Married at First Sight's Jonathan Reflects on Divorcing Molly in Personal Letter to Fans

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

Which Celeb Couple Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Met Gala?

Taylor Swift, Kanye West

Kanye West Says Taylor Swift "Moment" Impacted His Radio Plays

Kesha, Cosmopolitan, 2018

Kesha Gets Candid on Her Battle to Overcome Body Issues

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Occupations Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.