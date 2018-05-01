Ashley Graham Goes Unedited in Sexy Swimsuit Campaign Photos

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

Now this is flawless.

Not only is Ashley Graham flaunting what her mama gave her for her latest Swimsuits for All summer 2018 collection campaign, but she's encouraging all women to embrace their bodies. The campaign includes unretouched, unedited paparazzi photos of Ashley on the beach. There are curves, cellulite and lots of confidence—as what it is natural.

Considering a slew of celebrities—including Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes—have recently slammed the overuse of Photoshop in cover shoots and magazine photographs, Graham's body-positive messaging is refreshing.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," the model stated in a release.

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

"I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Inspired by 1920s Art Deco motifs, the nine-piece collection includes everything from strappy one-pieces, embellished bikinis and sheer paneling. This wouldn't be an Ashley Graham collection without being inclusive, so sizes run from four to 22. The new collection (priced from $102 to $120) is available online.

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

ESC: Ashley Graham, Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

Vacation bound? Mother's Day Gift? Just feeling sexy? These photos will inspire you.

RELATED ARTICLE: Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kylie Jenner

How Kylie Jenner Perfects a Cat-Eye Without Eyeliner

ESC: Ocean's 8

Inside the Crazy Life of Met Gala Jewels and Diamonds

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Calling It! 9 Unofficial Things That Will Happen at the Met Gala

ESC: Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

This Is the Best Gift Miley Cyrus Has Given Her Mom

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Artist Uses This $8 Concealer for Dark Circles

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.