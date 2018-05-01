Kanye West Says Taylor Swift "Moment" Impacted His Radio Plays

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:01 PM
Kanye West believes that his connection with radio has never "been the same" since the Taylor Swift "moment."
During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, posted on YouTube Tuesday, Kanye talks about his life and where he "mentally" is today.
"I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or as I like to say, the breakthrough," Kanye shares.
He's then asked what he thinks "caused the mental breakdown," and the Grammy winner lists fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, competition and popularity on the radio as factors.
"It was weird, I was looking at, you know, we were doing 'Saint Pablo' and the cultural impact is incredible, but I'm looking for other forms of validation when there's other frequencies and other currencies," Kanye tells Charlamagne.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
"So just because it's not playing on the radio...of course we had 'Father Strech' in the club and on the radio a bit, like it went to number one...but to put that same amount if not more work into a piece of work and then you used to it coming out like Graduation when everything is everywhere, it's frustrating," Kanye continues.
He then shares, "And really, ever since the Taylor Swift moment, it just, it never, it never had been the same, the connection with radio. It's like, whatever powers that be, it was much harder after that."
Kanye adds, "And also L.A. [Reid] leaving Universal, he had that radio locked. So if you're an artist and you sign to a major label, you want to be on the radio..."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The feud between Kanye and Taylor all started in 2009 when he went on stage during the singer's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. This is the "moment" it seems that Kanye is referencing in his interview with Charlamagne.
The duo would later make up and become friendly, but then their feud was reignited in 2016 when Kanye name-checked Taylor in his song, "Famous."
Taylor's rep said in a statement to E! News that "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"
Kim Kardashian would later post a video of her husband and Taylor discussing part of the song's lyrics, but Taylor responded to the footage, writing on social media, "Where in the video is Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."
Taylor ended her response by writing, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
During his interview with Charlamagne, Kanye went on to talk about Kim's attack in Paris in Oct. 2016 and how it impacted him.
"There's the situation with my wife in Paris. And all of the elements of you feeling like, you know, helpless. You feeling like what can you do?" Kanye shares. "One of the things that she said that she heard is that they were coming to rob her and they had to wait until I had left. The people had been strategizing and scheming on that for a long time. So when she probably got to Paris by herself, they were like, 'OK this is our chance.'"
Watch the video above to see Kanye talk about Taylor, Kim and more!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?