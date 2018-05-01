Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Hangs With Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Hours After His Breakup

Shortly after Ronnie Magro-Ortiz split with the mother of his child, Jen Harley, he was spotted watching the Vanderpump Rules season finale with friends.

In videos posted to Bravo star Scheana Marie's Instagram Story on Monday, Ronnie can be seen hanging with fellow MTV stars Chester Lockhart and Kailah Casillas, as well as Kailah's boyfriend, Mikey P.

"I mean, while watching the Vanderpump Rules finale, like we have our own reality show in my condo," Scheana says in one Instagram video.

But before the relationship rumors start, a source tells E! News that there's nothing romantic going on between Ronnie and Scheana.