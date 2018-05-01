Kelly Ripa Celebrates Anniversaries With Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa is one lucky lady because she has two special partners in her life—her husband, Mark Consuelos, and her work sidekick, Ryan Seacrest.

As such, the Live! co-host coincidentally celebrated her anniversaries with both men on Tuesday, one for her wedding and another to mark one year of working with Seacrest on their daytime TV show.

Today, Ripa and her Riverdale star beau rang in their 22nd wedding anniversary complete with adorable—and hilarious—social media tributes to each other. The talk show host made a playful montage of photos to commemorate their love over the past two decades. "Feliz Aniversario lover! 22 years. You're a human roller coaster that I'm tall enough to ride," she comically captioned the clip.