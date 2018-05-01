EXCLUSIVE!

True Hollywood Story Is Returning to E!

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E! True Hollywood Story

It's baaaaack! 

E! True Hollywood Story is making a comeback. The series, which began its original run in 1996, is returning to E! with a greater focus on giving a voice to the major moments that are reshaping pop culture and changing the world. 

This season, each documentary will take a look at either a person, headline or topic and focus on the people and moments that were integral in shifting our culture. Past seasons have covered everything from the life and career of Macaulay Culkin to the murder trial of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

When it comes to some of the biggest moments in Hollywood's history, you can count on E! to tell it like it is. Will you be watching?! 

Watch

How John Cena and Nikki Bella's Love Story Unraveled

Stay tuned for more details on official air date! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , True Hollywood Story , Documentary , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Sings About Pete Davidson and Mac Miller in New Song "Thank u, next"

Sammi “Sweetheart" Giancola Reunites with "Jersey Shore" Costars

Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram

How Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Changing Her Focus After Shawn Booth Split

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett Are Married!

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Feeling "Happier Than Ever" Before 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Reunite to Talk Scientology After Feud

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.