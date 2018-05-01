Why Pauley Perrette Is Leaving NCIS

It's the beginning of the end of Pauley Perrette's time on NCIS. Perrette's two-part sign off as Abby Scuito kicks off in the Tuesday, May 1 episode titled "One Step Forward."

In the May 1 episode, Abby receives a dinner reservation for two at a brand-new five-star restaurant in an igloo as an award and must decide which coworker to take. Meanwhile, Sara Carter (guest star Skye P. Marshall) begs Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to investigate her mother's murder; she believes the wrong man was convicted.

Part two, "Two Steps Back," airing May 8, features a member of the NCIS team becoming a hitman's target. The team must search through old cases to find out who is targeting them.