Camila Cabello Opens Up About Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

The singer also told the magazine that the money isn't the reason behind her career. In fact, it isn't a priority for her at all.

"I hate the word 'money'. I just don't...my worst fear is making an album for it to sell a lot or be super successful. I don't want to be the person that's making songs in the studio saying, 'Radio is going to love this' or 'We're going to be rich after this song,'" she explains. "That's just so cringey to me. Because, for me, music is not my business, it's my life. I just need enough to make my family and me good and comfortable, and that's been such a huge blessing for me to be able to do that for them."

The former Fifth Harmony member reflected on what it's been like for her to leave the group and do it all on her own.

"It still feels good...I loved making all the decisions because the product was something that was fully representative of me," she says. "It's like making coffee or breakfast. It tastes better than going to a restaurant, because it's yours, because you made it. That's what it felt like for me."

