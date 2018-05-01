How Adam Rippon Plans to Top That Show-Stopping Dancing With the Stars Performance to RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 1, 2018 6:53 AM

"I need a Diet Coke," Adam Rippon said. "And I need more Peanut M&Ms."

The Olympian had just finished his first Dancing With the Stars performance with professional dance partner Jenna Johnson and was feeling relieved. The duo received 24—all eights from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba—for their Cha-cha-cha to "Sissy That Walk" by RuPaul.

The duo's chemistry was evident from their first meeting. "I'm like his fake girlfriend," Johnson said.

"It's so nice when you meet people that you just feel instantly connected to. This is just such a crazy time in my life and I feel like Jenna's in it for a reason," Rippon said.

Their dance wowed the judges, they tied Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess for the top score, and lit up social media. How do they top it? "We go right back into the studio and we start working super hard on our next dance," Rippon said. "We had so much fun tonight and I think we're going to try to channel that and up our game even more."

Click play on the video up top to hear more from Rippon and Johnson, including their thoughts on Kareem Abdul Jabbar and competing with fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.

