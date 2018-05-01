Tony Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Harry Potter the Play
by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 6:05 AM
Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards Tuesday morning, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. CBS will broadcast the 72nd annual ceremony, as it's done for the past 40 years, from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the three-hour event.
As previously announced, the Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors will be given to both Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber; the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will go to the Nederlander Organization's Nick Scandalios; the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to New York Times photographer Sara Krulwich, costume beader Bessie Nelson and dry cleaning service Ernest Winzer; and New York's La MaMa will get the Regional Theatre Award.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
BEST MUSICAL
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
BEST PLAY
The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Junk
Latin History for Morons
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band's visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Henry Hadden-Patton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemingnani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Once on This Island
The Band's Visit
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Mean Girls
My Fair Lady
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Travesties
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Angels in America
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
My Fair Lady
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Mean Girls
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Once on This Island
The Band's Visit
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Once on This Island
The Band's Visit
Mean Girls
My Fair Lady
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
Angels in America
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Once on This Island
My Fair Lady
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
The Band's Visit
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Angels in America
Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
Farinelli and the King
Junk
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Mean Girls
Once on This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
My Fair Lady
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Farinelli and the King
Angels in America
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MSUICAL
Travesties
Angels in America
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2
1984
Eugene O'Neill's the Iceman Cometh
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
The Band's Visit
Once on This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Mean Girls
Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical
SPECIAL TONY AWARD
Bruce Springsteen
John Leguizamo
Productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before the Apr. 26, 2018 cut-off date were eligible for nominations this year across the 26 competitive categories.
The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture between the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. White Cherry Entertainment' Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers, and Weiss will direct the show for the 19th year in a row.
