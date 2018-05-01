Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trimmed Their Wedding Guest List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may still be collecting those final R.S.V.P.'s for their May 19 wedding; however, their headcount will be smaller than previous royal wedding guest totals.

Even though their venue, St. George's Chapel, holds about 800 people, a source tells E! News the future bride and groom have chosen to cut their headcount down to 600 guests. This seems to be due to an altered seating plan. The insider tells E! News the couple may spread out the chapel's pews or arrange them diagonally so guests can get a better view of the altar. The source also claims this seating plan will "look much better" when it comes to those top-down camera shots for people watching the televised event at home.

So, how will this smaller headcount affect who attends the big event? The source tells E! News couples with young children are likely to attend the wedding without them.