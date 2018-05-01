Inside the Crazy Life of Met Gala Jewels and Diamonds

Shopping Is the Easiest Step: "Our preference is to work with people who appreciate the same artistry and the self-expression that Tacori jewels allow. The lending process is simple: We invite [celebrity and/or stylist] in, bring out all of our jewels and let them explore!" explained Michelle Chila, Tacori fashion director. "We always have our designer in the room, so that we can collaborate to create special designs or anything that's needed for the look they want to achieve. Fundamentally, we believe that whomever we work with must have the creative freedom to style themselves to match their vision, because this is when they truly shine."

High Alert From Fitting to Finish: "Once a stylist makes initial selections, we will usually need to bring jewelry to a fitting with the celebrity a day or two before the event. On the big day, high security measures are taken to protect the diamonds at all times," explained Kristen.

Insurance Is Mandatory: "The borrowed pieces are usually bigger, bolder pieces—after all, this is the Met Gala—so they are definitely insured, and strict security measures are put in place to protect the star and the Tacori jewels they wear," Michelle added. At last year's event, Zoë Kravitz wore $356,240 worth in just rings and earrings alone, and you can bet the actress and the jewelry were equally protected.